Saudi Pro League: Ronaldo reveals disappointment in Al-Nassr defeat to Al-Ittihad

A disappointed Cristiano Ronaldo Thursday night reportedly left the pitch in anger through the tunnel moment centre referee signalled end to a Saudi Pro League clash between his club Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad.

The match actually ended 1-0 against Al-Nassr.

According to Supersport, he was captured kicking water bottles out of his way while he departed to his team’s changing corner.

While on the pitch, he reportedly took off his captain’s armband before he left and looked set to throw it, before regaining his composure.

Later on, the Portuguese star via his Twitter handle wrote, “Disappointed with the result, but we stay focused on our season and the games ahead. Thank you Al-Nassr fans for your support, we know we can count on you!”

In the ongoing season, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid player has scored eight goals in seven league games.

The latest defeat marked the second match in row in which the 38-year-old Ronaldo failed to find the net, with Al-Ittihad goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe parrying away a fierce shot from the Portugal superstar in injury time.

Brazilian Romarinho scored 10 minutes from time to seal victory for Al-Ittihad, who leapfrogged Al-Nassr to take top spot in the league table.

Al-Ittihad’s fans taunted Ronaldo throughout the match, repeatedly chanting the name of his rival, Lionel Messi.

