Saudi Arabia Ministry of Hajj and Umrah is to allow vaccinated Individuals aged 12 and above from any nationality to obtain Permits for Umrah, Prayers in Masjid Al Haram, Prayers in Rawdah Al Shareefah and Ziyarah

Haramain reports that “The minimum age limit for Umrah and visit to the Two Holy Mosques has been reduced from 18 years to 12 years and above for every nationality as of today”.

Source: Hajj Reporters