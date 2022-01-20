Save APC in Kebbi, APC youth beckon Buhari ﻿

The Coalition of Youth and Students Organisations in Kebbi state has urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Caretaker Committee to save the soul of the party in Kebbi state from alleged high-handedness and impunity of the state government under the leadership of Governor Bagudu.

In a statement seen by Blueprint and signed by Secretary of the Coalition, Comrade Muhammad Muhammad, Wednesday, in Abuja, the government of the state has failed in it’s obligations to students in the state.

The statement reads: “this is informed by displeasure of youth and students of Kebbi state in the state government which have shortchanged the students in the current administration by denying student their scholarships as and when due while at the same time not investing in education as per the demand and peculiarities of the state in present times. This is not surprising as verified records have it that that from 1999 to date, the current administration is the worst in terms of Capital project execution, youth empowerment, accountability and mismanagement of the scarce resources of Kebbi state people.

“This is also in addition to the inability and lack of visible commitment of the Bagudu led administration in the security of lives and properties of the citizens, evident in the manner the government mishandled the issue of the kidnapping of the FGC Yauri Students and other related security incidences across the state.

“The Coalition resolved to take side with the people, especially now that the political class under the leadership of His Excellency Sen. Adamu Aliero, the Senate Leader Sen. Yahaya Abdullahi (Mallamawan Kabi) have made a resolved to rescue the party from the grip of the Governor and his anointed lackeys.”

Muhammed further said the role of the youths is to play as one of the most displeased groups in bringing on board a people oriented leadership that has the will, tenacity and capacity to turn things around for the betterment of the good people of Kebbi state.

“The Coalition of Youth and Students Organizations in Kebbi state is the conglomerate and apex body of youth and students organizations operating in Kebbi state with a shared vision of being the voice of the voiceless, vanguard of the oppressed and custodian of the sacred thrust of the Kebbi state students and masses, the organization has a track record of standing for the people whenever the need arises,” he added.