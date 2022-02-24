Save my community, Osun monarch cries out over insecurity



A traditional ruler in Osun State, Oba Munirudeen Adesola Lawal, the Timi of Edeland, has called on the government to rescue people of his community in Ede from killers.



The monarch who bemoaned the level of insecurity in his town, described it as pathetic and unbearable.



He accused politicians of protecting the hoodlums from arrest, saying efforts by security operatives are being jeopardise by the politicians.



The monarch who spoke at a press conference held in the town hall Thursday, lamented that the security situation has degenerated to a level where nobody could sleep with his or her two eyes closed.

He also blamed the crisis between the Vigilante group, hunters and Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) for the violence in the town, saying efforts to settle the crisis have proved futile.



According to the monarch, there are many joints like Apete, Bode, Atapara and others, where Indian hemp are being sold. He said the forest bounded by Osun River is porous, making it difficult for security operative to navigate.



“I want to say with emphasis that the OPC, Ya-Salam Vigilante and the Cultists are those that are terrorising Ede Community now. I am therefore appealing to the governments, the security agents and the general public to call on these notorious people to allow peace to reign.



“The security situation of Ede today is pathetic and unbearable. It has degenerated to a level where everybody is vulnerable to attack and injuries. The community members are being threatened physically, psychologically, emotionally and economically. Nobody can sleep with his or her eyes closed Presently in Ede, the sun sets at dawn.



“It is therefore very imperative that the governments and other security stakeholders should swing into action by quick intervention to avoid further loss of life and property. It is very uncultured to see human blood flowing in the daylight. Life has no meaning to these intoxicated bloodsuckers.”



Oba Lawal who also debunked the rumour that the miscreants were being used by the traditional ruler, added that “I have never given supportive assistance to any of the dissidents.



“The warring groups are mandated to sheath their swords and allow peace to reign in Ede and its environment. Enough of panic, pandemonium and unnecessary tension. History will not forget and forgive whoever caused grief and made innocent people shed unnecessary tears. Nemesis and retributive justice will catch up with whoever made or made Ede be in this precarious situation. I admonish you, the terrorists to be humane, considerate and tolerant of others. Give peace a chance,” the monarch pleaded.