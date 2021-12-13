Save Rabaka, other coastal communities from destruction, stakeholders beckon Lagos govt

A cross section of experts in peace and conflict prevention, nature’s preservation and the academic has called out the Lagos state government to halt the excesses of sand dredging companies in Rakaba community in Ikorodu Local Government Area in order to save the ecosystem and that of others along the state’s coastline.

They posited that activities of sand dredging firms, some who had fraudulently obtained a cadastre licence from the Federal Government without the consent of the community, has destroyed the livelihood of the fishing community.

Members of Rabaka community who spoke at a consultative meeting with officials of the Lagos state ministry of environment and water resources and that of the ministry of women affairs and poverty alleviation disclosed that as fishers, they no longer find fishes in their waters and now buy iced fish for consumption while they have lost millions of naira investment to the menace of dredgers.

Leader of the community delegation at the peace forum put together by the West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP) and the Nature Cares Resources Centre (NCRC), Mr. Benson Omoleye said the exploitations of Rakaba landscape has brought untold hardship on the people and threaten the peace of the area.

He said: ‘’personally, I have lost hundreds of thousands of naira to the destructive activities of the dredging firms who daily destroy our fishing equipment in their quest to dredge sand all over the community.’’

National Coordinator of WANEP-Nigeria, Chief Mrs. Bridget Osakwe said the forum is an ‘’opportunity to examine and have discussion on the natural resources exploitation particularly sand extraction and its impacts on our coastal communities livelihoods and women well-being in Lagos state’’.

Chief Bridget added that ‘’the multiple use of ocean or lagoon space and their resources often result in conflict when proper policies and strategies for decent resource exploitation are not in place’’.

Executive Director, NCRC, Oshaniwa Toyin explained that the state coastline has been ravaged by various illegal activities stating that of the 180 kilometers of Lagos state coastline, barely 20 kilometers is protected.

Head, department of climate change and environmental planning, Lagos state ministry of environment and water resources, Mr. Michael Bankole, said the state government is passionate about its environment and what becomes of the people that live in the environment.

He said the ministry is constantly preaching sustainable living and for everyone to be responsible to the environment by doing the right things.

Related

No tags for this post.