Save varsities from neo-liberal onslaught, ASUU begs opinion leaders, others 

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has called on students, parents, civil society organizations, and religious and traditional leaders to join the struggle to save Nigerian universities from neo-liberal attacks.

The zonal coordinator of the union Kano zone comrade Abdulkadir Muhammad stated this during a media briefing in Kano over the weekend.

He said ASUU has resisted attempts by the federal government to impose the integrated payroll and personnel information system IPPIS on the Nigerian Universities.

Comrade Abdulkarim Muhammad explained that the IPPIS payment platform does not capture the Peculiarities of Nigerian Universities and is inimical to their Autonomy.

He said the union developed the university transparent and accountability solution UTAS, a software that addresses the peculiarities of Nigerian universities and preserves their autonomy.

“UTAS has been subjected to a series of tests and the results have been very impressive, UTAS is superior and more robust despite this, the FG has been reluctant to deploy the software, however, remains recalcitrant in its preference for IPPIS,” he said.

Comrade Abdulkadir Muhammad noted that the recent attempt to sabotage UTAS was made by the National information technology development Agency NITDA.

“NITDA’s remark on UTAS was puzzling, the software was found to be 85% Accurate, hence ASUU kano zone expected that it could have been honorable enough to wait for the completion of the process before passing any verdict on the software,” he said.

The union urged all stakeholders to join the struggle, aimed at uplifting the standard of Education in the Country.