Sawyerr takes over as defence spokesperson, cautions against sensational journalism

The newly appointed Director of Defence Information (DDI), Maj.-Gen. Benjamin Olufemi Sawyerr, has cautioned the media against reports that undermine national security.

He charged the media to be objective, fair and balanced in their reportage.

Maj.-Gen Sawyerr gave the charge Friday, while taking over as spokesman of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Abuja.

The DDI who described the media as a vital component in the entire process of any campaign plan, either conventional or asymmetric warfare, solicited media support in jettisoning sensational headlines that give undue publicity to perpetrators of criminal acts that undermine national security.

He noted that the AFN in synergy with other security agencies have continued to work round the clock in surmounting the various security threats.

He said, “These security challenges would in no distant time be a thing of the past, as a result of the positive feelers emanating from the theatres of operation.”

He commended the Deputy Director, Defence Information, Air Commodore Wap Martin Maigida for professionally piloting the affairs of the directorate while acting as Defence spokesman.

He pledged to leverage on the successes recorded as well as the experience gathered over the years.