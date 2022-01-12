SBI awards 79 indigents Muslim students in FCT

Standard Bearers Islamic Organisation (Abuja Chapter) has awarded 79 indigent Senior Secondary School (SSS) students as parts of it efforts to contribute to the educational standard in the society.

The program was tagged “Career Mentorship Programme Scholarship award presentation”.

The Chairman, Planning Committee of the Organisation, Abuja Chapter, Ismail Yusuf at the presentation explained that the process of registration was online and also virtual with over 436 students from Abuja, Niger and Nasarawa registering.

He said over 281 students participated in the examination and 79 students emerged the best.

According to him, the students who scored 40 to 100 marks were considered to have passed the examination.

He further explained that SBI is cut across states in the country and their objective is to increase the educational stability among students and also imbibe the culture of reading and mentorship programme.

Also, the Coordinator of the organization, Idris Jimoh said SBI is spread across other states like Niger state, Ondo, Osun and Kwara states.

He said 79 who received the awards are in various categories while some student will receive the full payment of the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) and JAMB examination while some students will receive half payments of the examination.

He said SBI contributes to the standard of the society through Career talk, Guidance and Counseling, Health talks where the youths are built.

One of the beneficiaries from the Government Secondary School (GSS), Zuba, Muhammed Nazir Ibrahim commended the organization for the opportunity stating that ie was very rare for some of the religious bodies to organize such a laudable programme.

He promised to maintain the academic standard and also make an impact amongst his peers.