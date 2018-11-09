SBMC tasked on out-of-school children

The School Based Management Committee (SBMC) members have been urged to help school dropouts return to school and ensure that school children remain in school, as part of their roles in the committee.

The Principal Social Mobilisation Officer, SBMC, Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Mrs Esther Jibji, stated thisyesterday in and address during a programme, Strengthening

Accountability and Transparency in Nigerian Education Sector, organised by LEADS Nigeria and sponsored by MacArthur Foundation.

According to Esther, the roles of the SBMC members also include monitoring of projects, teachers and students, and mobilising fund to carry out repairs in their school.

“Your role as SBMC members is to ensure that the children go to school and that they don’t drop out. If they did not go to school because they don’t have uniform or notebook, you should buy for them, if they

are not in school because they cannot pay a fee of N200 or N500, pay for them to enable them return to school,” the SUBEB official added.

The Executive Director, LEADS Nigeria, Mrs Rebecca John-Sakoh said 100 participants were drawn from 20 schools from Soba, Kaura and Chikun local government areas under the project coverage area. She noted that they were trained on their roles as SBMC members and how they can

raise funds to cover minor repairs and develop the schools.

One of the participants and Village Head of Gwagwada, Malam Yusuf Gambo, described the workshop as timely, saying: “We learnt that we are expected to monitor projects by government and organisations in

our areas. If there is something not done well, we are to complain about it.”

