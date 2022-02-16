Scarcity: NNPC, marketers embarks on 24-hour service nationwide

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC Limited) Tuesday disclosed that its retail outlets with those of major oil marketers have commenced a 24-hours service to ensure that more motorists are attended to daily.

NNPC said, it is distributing one billion litres of safe Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), known as petrol, in its stock to various fuel stations nationwide.

The NNPC Group Executive Director, Downstream, Adetunji Adeyemi told journalists in Abuja that about 2.3 billion litres of petrol would arrive in the country between now and the end of the month to address the supply gap.

NNPC assurance came on a day when the situation in Abuja worsened with hundreds of motorists besieging the few filling stations dispensing.

Adeyemi said a joint monitoring team has been set-up to ensure smooth supply of petrol nationwide.

He said: “The NNPC Ltd understands the current fuel supply disruptions in many parts of the country, which was caused by the discovery and subsequent quarantine of methanol-blended cargoes of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly referred to as Petrol.

“To address the situation, over 2.3 billion litres will arrive in the country between now and end of February 2022. This will restore the sufficiency level above the national target of 30 days.

“As of today (yesterday), NNPC has over one billion litres of petrol in stock, and the petrol being dispensed today at the various filling stations in the country is safe.

“In order to accelerate PMS distribution across the Country, NNPC has commenced 24 hours operations at its Depots and Retail outlets.

Similarly, Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), Depot Owners and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) and Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) have commenced 24 hours loading and dispensing activities in some of their designated outlets.