Schneider Electric rewards partners

Schneider Electric Nigeria, has rewarded five of its partners in the northern part of the country with various awards for their outstanding performance.

Retail Partner of the Year 2021 was awarded to Foretec Investment for highest volume of sales in Northern Nigeria while B2B Reseller of the Year 2021 was awarded to Delawtech Computers for best performance in B2B sales.

Similarly, Most Improved Reseller of the Year 2021 was given to Infotech Bridges for improved engagement; Dare to Disrupt Reseller of the Year 2021 to Viable Solutions for willingness to take on new releases; while Hero Offer Innovation Award Year 2021 went to Next Contact Technologies for being the first partner to sell Lithium Ion SRT Online UPS in Nigeria.

Speaking at the event which was held in Abuja, Oluwaseun Oloyede, Leader – Secure Power, English West Africa, said: “We had a very beautiful event today with our partners in the northern region. We had over 60 partners in attendance; and well attended by business owners, CEOs – very engaging, educative, and very intense.

“The event today was to update our partners on our latest offering, latest portfolios, technologies, range of products, and solution offering that is currently addressing customers’ needs, budget and dealing with the current trend in our society and the world at large.”

At the event, critical issues that the partners were facing, peculiar to the northern region, were dealt with, thereby creating in the partners the desire to continue to represent the Schneider Electric brand wherever they are.

With the world going digital, there is a significant increase of sensitive electronic systems and devices that would require a guaranteed uptime and a very high protection.

These devices and systems will have to rely on a foundation of regulated nonstop AC or DC power that only an Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) can provide.

In his presentation on Single Phase Portfolio at the event, Territory Manager – Northern Nigeria, Ado Abubakar, said that energy users have three major power conditions to address.

“They include, surge inrush – instant damage to electric appliances; voltage volatility – chronic damage to electric appliances, and shortened life span of load equipment; and total blackout – costly downtime to business, irretrievable data loss, and instant damage to electric appliances,” he said.

He noted that these power conditions can be addressed through the use of a surge protector, automatic voltage regulator, and UPS.

Noting why surge protection is important, Abubakar, Sales Representative said: “Surges, short-term increases in voltage levels associated with lightning or utility problems, can travel along your utility and data lines damaging your electronic devices and destroying your valuable data.”

According to him, even smaller everyday surges can degrade the performance of your electronics and shorten their lifespan, adding that surges can be caused by animals chewing electrical cables, natural causes such as lightning, restoration of AC mains power after a blackout, trees or environmental damage to power lines, and high energy motors in appliances.

On the effect of downtime on business, he said the average business suffers from about 14 hours of IT downtime per year. Citing a survey by CA Technologies, he said small enterprises lose, on average, more than $55,000 in revenue due to IT failures each year.

The Single Phase Portfolio is an APC brand which features UPS of 230V/230V, power ratings of 250VA to 20kVA,connects on 230V plug (<7kVA), decentralized UPS close to the application, plug and play, has minimum of 2 years warranty, and applicable on multiple technologies (VI, VFD, VFI).

