Scholar tasks researchers on coronavirus cure





Director, Knowledge Based Foundation, Alhaji Adam Yusuf, has charged researchers across the globe on the need to intensify effort towards finding a cure for coronavirus.

He urged the people to take necessary precaution against the strange disease that is ravaging the world.



Yusuf, who gave the charge as guest lecturer, during a three- day programme organised by Ebira Muslim Association of Nigeria (EMAN) to mark the Islamic new year (1442 AH) at the Central Jumat Mosque Okene, described coronavirus as a strange disease which did not only come to alter man’s activities in the world, but also carried unprecedented record of death across the world.



He said the coming of the dreaded disease could be punishment for man’s evil deeds and called on people to pray for the forgiveness of sins and return to the right path.



The scholar enjoined people to be fervent in prayer to enable researchers find solution to the global health challenge that has crippled the world economy.



Earlier, the national Amir of EMAN, Alhaji Abdul-yekeen Mamman, thanked Allah for sustaining the people to witness and celebrate the Hijra.



The three- day programme commenced with a day of fasting by Ebira Muslims to seek Allah’s mercy, peace and progress in the land.



Activities held to mark the second day included recitation of the Holy Quran, Special prayers for Ebira land and a free medical outreach sponsored by EMAN.



The grand finale of the three- day programme witnessed the formal presentation/Launching of the Islamic New year calendar.