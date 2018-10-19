Scholarship allowance: Students give Kaduna 21-day ultimatum

The National Association of Kaduna State Students (NAKASS) has asked Kaduna state government to pay their accumulated scholarship allowances or face protests in all state-owned institutions of higher learning. They claimed that they had been studying under enervating environment since the state government stopped their scholarship allowances.

While briefing pressmen in the state, the secretary-general of the student body, Jeremiah Gwaza said if the government failed to pay their scholarship allowances before the ultimatum expired, they’d have no choice but to shut down the institutions.

The students said they were studying under intense frustration since the government halted their scholarship allowances.

Gwaza also demanded the immediate reversal of the new scholarship scheme which he said was unrealistic.

It has been three successive academic sessions now that state government has not sent a penny to help Kaduna state students to supplement the high cost of living in most school environments around the country.

This has imposed harrowing experience on many students. As a result of this ordeal, over 73,632 students are subjected to various forms of challenges ranging from tuition fees to feeding, which had led to the deferment of sessions, semesters and in some cases, even withdrawals, he said.

The students also demanded the refund of 500 naira they allegedly paid to the state scholarship board to purchase scholarship forms which have never been given.

The ultimatum issued to the state government will expire on November 1, 2018.

