Scholarship: Yobe disbursed N1.5billion to Students in 2018 – Board Scribe

Yobe state government has said it spent about N1.5b for the settlement of students’ scholarship of tertiary institutions both within Nigeria and abroad apart from other tuition fees.

The Executive Secretary of the Scholarship Board, Musa Mustapha disclosed this while speaking to newsmen on the efforts put in place to motivate students at tertiary levels.

According to Mustapha: “So far we have paid the sum of N940million to 11,000 students studying within Nigeria and N540million for 120 students studying abroad totaling 11,120 students”.

“As at today that I am talking to you, all students have gotten their scholarship through e-payment, except those who have challenges with their BVN or account numbers. That’s why we created a complain unit so that they can come and up date their records”, he said.

Mustapha further, said for accountability and transparency all registrations are done online and has helped alots in checkmating abnormalities.

The Executive Secretary commended the administration of Ibrahim Gaidam in making sure he settles all debt before leaving office next year having also paid retired civil servants’ gratuity up to March, 2018.

Zakariyya Mohammed and Zainab Ali who benefited from the gesture, said all Yobe students who registered got their payments alerts, adding that the amount paid to them can settle the whole of their registration fee of the session.