School Feeding: FG engages in biometric capturing of Kano pupils

The Federal Government has said that pupils’ biometric data capture would assist to enhance school feeding programme and increase enrolment figure in the country.

Speaking Tuesday during the flag-off of the School Feeding Enumeration exercise at Gurungawa primary school, Kano, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar-Farouq, said that the ministry involved NYSC corps members, NOA and the staff of the National Bureau of Statistics in the exercise with a view to having an authentic data to work on.

Represented by her Technical Assistant, Mr Hashim Abubakar, who was also the Team Leader of the exercise in Kano, the minister, therefore, urged Local Education Authorities, teachers, parents and other stakeholders to ensure that every eligible pupil was captured during the exercise.

She also said that cooks would also be captured during the exercise as the administration is committed to lifting Nigerians out of hardships through its social investment mechanisms to enable them contribute in nation building.

In his remarks, the State Programme Manager, Alhaji Abdullahi Yau, commended the minister for initiating the exercise with a view to have accurate data of the beneficiaries.

He said that 1.2 million children in the state were benefitting from the programme currently, adding that with the launch of free and compulsory education, pupils enrollment has significant increased.

Also, the programme focal person, Malam Baba Aminu-Zubairu, said that the state has over 2 million children that need to be captured now, urging teachers and parents to ensure that every eligible child was captured during the exercise.