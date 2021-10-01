School feeding: FG hands over 339,652 feeding utensils to Kebbi

The federal government, through the ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, has handed over 339,652 feeding utensils to pupils of Atiku Bagudu Primary School in Kebbi state, under the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme.

According to a statement in Abuja by the Principal Information Officer of the Ministry, Grace Osuji, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, Sadiya Umar Farouq, who was represented by the Director of Procurement, Bello Alkali, said the items were branded for the children to benefit from the interventions provided by the federal government.

She said: “The interventions that will improve the effectiveness of the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme have already commenced nationwide, including the enumeration exercise. A refined and more transparent and accountable partnership between the federal government and state is being finalised.

“An operational review is underway to ensure that the program succeeds in its objectives and capitalises on gains and benefits such as women empowering, supporting the education of the girl-child, creating employment, and improving inter-governmental collaboration and the deployment of an extensive, layered and technology-supported monitoring system that will ensure real time information of how the programme is being implemented and its evaluation.”