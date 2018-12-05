School proprietor makes case for empowerment of PLWD

Founder of Royal School of Educational Therapy Foundation, Abuja, Dr Badewa Adejugbe-Williams, has called on Nigerians to provide empowerment programmes and opportunities for people living with disability.
Speaking during a ceremony to mark this year’s International Day of
Persons With Disability, Badewa urged parents to include people with disability in all aspect of life and to avoid any form of exclusion
for people with disability.
She noted that people with disability have one form of skill or the other, just as she called on Nigerians not to look at their
limitations, adding that anybody could be a victim of disability at
any point in life.
“Disability can happen to anybody at any time. We need to love our
children, no matter what they are. We should give them access to
education to develop themselves, like every other child. We know thateverybody has one form of disability or the other,”
Badewa also called on parents with disabled children to accommodate them by providing wheelchair ramps, to make it easier for them to move around and to provide hearing aids for those with hearing impairment.
She continued: “We need to make sure that our teachers are well
trained to be able to handle all these children with disability. We
need also to encourage job owners to hire them, based on their
strength .They don’t need anybody’s pity; rather they want to be given an opportunity like everyone else. We should stop stigmatizing them because they are not responsible for their conditions.”
The celebration also featured quiz competition, presentation of prizes and dance competitions for children with disability.
