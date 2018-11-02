School proprietors urged to engage only trained teachers

Former director, academic programme, National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) and senior lecturer in the department of Arts and Social Science Education at Nasarawa State University Keffi (NSUK), Dr. Yunusa Abdulkarim has urged National Association of Private Proprietors of Schools (NAPPS), the umbrella body saddled with the responsibility of checkmating and regulating the activities of private schools in Nigeria, to ensure qualified teachers are engage in the profession in order not to abuse the standard of education.

Abdulkarim made this call in an interview with journalists in his office in Keffi, Wednesday.

He said, a minimum qualification an individual can hold as teacher is NCE from an approved teacher’s college, or a degree from university’s faculty of education. Teachers who are not trained lack the skills and experience to handle children, therefore are dangerous to education system.

Abdulkarim stressed that untrained teachers endanger the life of students through “garbage in garbage out syndrome”.

On the introduction of new courses into the school curriculum, the don faulted the federal government for not making available sufficient resources before embarking on the policy. He therefore, appealed to NAPPS to make it policy to ensure that once teachers are employed, they should be subjected to in-house training, seminars and teaching orientations.

Responding, the vice president of NAPPS, Nasarawa state chapter, Hon Boniface Iornumbe debunked the idea that private school proprietors were engaging unprofessional teachers; rather he applauded private schools for maintaining educational standard.

The proprietor of Bill Clinton Montessori Schools, Keffi, who spoke in a separate interview with Blueprint, frowned at the educational standard policy formulated by the government. He particularly faulted government in the criteria used in arriving at the introduction of new courses in the educational curriculum.

He stated that the manpower to be used in implementing such courses are lacking. He said courses like entrepreneurship teachers should be adequately trained and made available before the introduction.

Similarly, the proprietor Sister Serah Eke Memorial Schools and former local chapter chairman, NAPPS, Mr Lawrence Dedeba also condemned the use of unprofessional teachers in schools, describing them as cheap labour which portends dangers to the education sector. He said reiterated that schools which engage qualified teachers pay higher, and urged area inspectors of education to wake up from their slumber and swing into action.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.