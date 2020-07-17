Re-opening: School owners given 12 days to meet Covid-19 guidelines

The federal government has given school owners up to July 29, 2020, to meet specific guidelines for the safe re-opening of schools.

It said schools were expected to undertake self-assessment and send feedback to State Ministries of Education, not later than July 29, 2020.

The government said an official date for safe re-opening of schools would be announced “once these guidelines are in place.”

The Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, said this on Friday in Abuja.

Nwajiuba said the Federal Ministry of Education (FMoE), having consulted widely, has in collaboration with Federal Ministry of Health, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the Education in Emergencies Working Group, developed and circulated guidelines for the reopening of schools.

In a statement on Friday by the Director of Information, FMoE, Ben Goong, the minister said school owners were expected to prepare and comply with the guidelines.

“Thereafter, consultations with relevant stakeholders will be held to review the situation and decide on a specific date for reopening or otherwise.

“Furthermore, the Minister said, having taken the painful but necessary decision not to reopen schools without necessary preparations to ensure the safety of students and teachers, the Federal Ministry of Education has continued consultations with stakeholders, and a mechanism to assess and monitor compliance shall be put in place,” the statement read in part.

The minister said the ministry had consulted with Commissioners of Education in the 36 states, the Association of Private School Owners of Nigeria (APSON), National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools,(NAPPS), Provosts of Colleges of Education, Rectors of Polytechnics, Vice Chancellors of Universities, some State Governors, and development partners since Tuesday last week.

Speaking on WAEC, Nwajuiba said: “We met with WAEC on Monday and have agreed to further consult with four other countries on a new examination date.

“We appreciate the concern shown by all stakeholders and note the divergent views expressed on the matter. Parents should be assured that the safety of our students and teachers is paramount as we work assiduously towards speedy re-opening of our schools for the exit classes to take external examinations.”