School reopening: Ogun records impressive turn out of students

Final year students of public and private secondary schools in Ogun state, Tuesday resumed for the last lap of their academic activities after four months closure of schools following the outbreak the COVID-19 pandemic.



Their resumption followed the Federal government’s directive on reopening of schools to allow them write their Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).



Some of the schools visited by Blueprint in Abeokuta, the state capital, recorded an impressive turn out students.



The students who were excited to resume were seen wearing face masks and washing their hands before entering their classrooms.



Some of the schools visited by Blueprint included: MACJOB Grammar school, Abeokuta Girls Grammar school, Ijemo Titun High school, Abeokuta Grammar School, Lantoro High school, Baptist Boys High school and Comprehensive College, all in Abeokuta South and North local government areas of the state.



Health personnel were also on ground in some public schools to address the students and teachers on the safety precautionary measures to observe.

In all the schools visited, the sitting arrangement had minimum of 10 to 15 students per class while other safety measures were strictly adhered to.



Teachers were also seen taking the students in revision classes ahead of the SSCE examination.



For students in public schools, the state had provided face masks, washing hand basins, soaps and hand sanitisers free of charge while those of private schools were provide by their school managements.



Speaking to Blueprint, the principal of Ijemo Titun High school, Lateef Adeboye, disclosed that the state had fumigated the school premises in preparation for reopening, adding that proper documentation of students was done before students were admitted back to school.



He noted that, no student was allowed into the school premises without putting on face mask while hand washing was made compulsory.



Adeboye said, “We started by cleaning the compound, fumigated the entire school compound and we placed buckets of water, soaps and hand sanitisers at different places for the students to wash their hands from time to time.

“No student will stay in school without face mask. Hand washing is also compulsory. We have directed them that mingling among themselves is not tolerated. With all these measures put in place, I think we can guarantee the students safety of their health”, Adeboye added.



A student, Taiwo Olanrewaju who also spoke to Blueprint expressed mixed reaction, saying she was happy and scared at the same time to resume.



The Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS), Akeem Lasisi said teachers were fully prepared for students resumption, saying the government had trained teachers on the safety precautionary measures to observe to avoid contracting COVID-19.



He urged teachers to comply strictly with the directives of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).



The Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Comrade Titilope Adebanjo commended the state government for fulfilling the conditions of the union for school reopening.

He disclosed that, the government prior to the school reopening had provided the necessary things, like the infrared thermometers, washing hand basins, sanitisers, soaps, among others to public secondary schools.

Related

No tags for this post.