School resumption: UBEC, KWSUBEB build teachers’ capacity

The Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), in conjunction with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has commenced the second phase of training for Quality Assurance Officers across the state.

This is in addition to the ongoing school-based training programs for all categories of teachers, especially the newly recruited teachers taking place in designated centres across the 16 LGEAs.

The quality assurance training was introduced to help the staff of the department (QAD) in educational system solutions.

The school-based training programmes have been designed to prepare the teachers ahead of school resumption in September.

The five-day capacity building training, which commenced Monday 23 August 2021, is scheduled to run for a whole week.

Similar systematic training was organised for Head Teachers and School Support Officers (SSOs) early this month at Bishop Smith LGEA School, Ilorin.

Facilitators were selected from Kwara State College of Education, Oro. The facilitators were exposed to similar training by UBEC last year. The train-the-trainers workshop was held in Abuja and Ibadan.

The 16 education secretaries in Kwara state meanwhile are expected to join their colleagues in north central, Nigeria, in Lafia, Nasarawa state between 21st & 24th September,2021 for teachers’ professional development and schools’ administration capacity building.

KWSUBEB chairman, Professor Adaramaja, while declaring the training open, reiterated the efforts of governor AbdulRahman AbdulrRazaq in strengthening transparency, accountability and probity in basic education system in the state.

He called on the Quality Assurance Officers to work assiduously for sustainability, ensure synergy in schools and enforce compliance with ethics of teaching profession by all and sundry.

Adaramaja charged the participants to take the training serious, noting that whatever knowledge received in the course of the training will go a long way in helping the education system in the state.

He said that the motive behind the initiative was geared towards improving the standard of basic education in the state.

He urged participants to demonstrate passion for knowledge, especially from the training.

He advised Quality Assurance Officers to work very hard to ensure they improve on the system.

The Chairman thanked the Executive Secretary, UBEC, Dr Hamid Bobboyi, for the consideration given to KWSUBEB to benefit from the training programmes. He appreciated the team of UBEC facilitators for their efforts.