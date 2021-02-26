SCI advocates full digitalization of Cash Transfer for social protection programme

Save the Children International (SCI) has advocated for a full digitalizing of Cash Transfer for the social protection programme which was initiated by the Federal Government across the country.

The National Programme Manager of Child Development Grant Programme (CDGP), a Social protection programme under the SCI, Kayode Ajumobi said it became necessary so as to improve transparency and accountability in the sector.

He explained it in an interview with newsmen during the ongoing 3-day Social Protection awareness training for SCI Nigeria Media working group in Kaduna state.

He said from the Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) which involves the Third party monitoring of the cash transfer program, they realize that the Federal Government has continued to pay cash to beneficiaries and it brings a lot of operational cost to the progamme.

Though, Kayode commended the Federal Government who despite the decline in the source of revenue, has continued to fund the social protection programme and further called on the need to get rid of cash payment.

“If beneficiaries get the cash paid into their accounts for easy access , most beneficiaries wont get to leave what they are doing, travel far distance and queue for long hours before getting the cash.

“It will bring transparency in the programme. Another challenge is the grievous mechanism needs to be properly redressed.

“People that got their payment cash receipts of N5,000 got N3,000 instead and they are not aware of the opportunities of tools in which they can complain and seek redress.

“Some beneficiaries are afraid to speak out because they believe that if they raise alarm, the money might not come again. The citizens are not aware that benefit from these cash transfer programme is their rights because they have been identified by the federal government has the poorest of the poor in communities.

“Government needs to do more to create awareness and improve transparency and accountability in the sector.

He explained that the Social protection is largely and initiative by the Federal government. CDGP is strengthening the social support system.

“We have 3 outputs which we are working towards in creating an enabling environment for social protection policy and institutions, ensuring evidence for social protection in collaboration with CSOs and creating accountability, transparency for social protection policies and institutions .

“Our work is to help strengthen the system of the government, we are supporting it with the revision of the national social protection policy.

“We had one that was developed in 2017, the policy ran out of 2020, it was spearheaded by the Ministry of Finance, Budget and Planning.

“Save the Children is in the forefront of working with these ministries in collaboration with the Ministry of the Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and we are supporting them to reverse this policy, we are providing both technical and financial support to the process.

The CDGP, is an FCDO funded social protection programme, implemented by Save the Children and Action Against Hunger that commenced in Nigeria in 2014.

During its first phase, the progamme was positioned as a “Cash Plus for Nutrition”, aimed at contributing to the reduction of the high malnutrition levels in Northern Nigeria, by targeting and providing cash-transfer to pregnant women and women with children under the age of two years, in selected communities of Zamfara and Jigawa states.

Since the commencement of its second phase of implementation in 2019, CDGP has continued to collaborate with the government of Nigeria at the national and state-levels (across its four focal states of implementation), strengthen its social protection systems.

The programme has continued to support the Government to strengthen policy and legislation, support the design and delivery of social protection programmes, and work with civil society and the media to stimulate political will and promote accountability

Related

No tags for this post.