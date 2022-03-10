SCI champions in Borno, Yobe laments conditions of girls in Northeast zones

In commemoration of the just concluded International Women’s Day (IWD), Save the Children International (SCI) champions from Borno and Yobe states have raised alarm over the conditions of girls in conflict situations in the country, especially in the Northeast.

SCI champion and member of the Borno State Children Parliament, Madina Abdulkadiri said girls remained the most vulnerable in conflict situations in Nigeria.

Madina while speaking during an interview at this year’s International Women’s Day in Abuja with theme : ‘Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow’ she urged government at all levels to ensure the rights of girls in the society are protected.

She said, “Girls should be allowed to go to school so that they can impact the society positively. Government should work with stakeholders, traditional rulers and others to promote gender equality for girls in the society.”

Also, her counterpart from Yobe, Khadija Badamasi, called on governments at all levels to ensure the rights of girls to go to school are guaranteed and ensured.

Miss Badamasi, a girl champion for Save the Children International, said education remained the sure way to break gender barriers in the society.

She therefore called for an equal opportunity for the girl – child in the society.

The Country Director, Save the Children International Nigeria Mercy Gichuhi, said, “Protecting the environment is about preserving the planet earth for children, girls and women, to have a livable environment, “sustainable tomorrow” and a brighter future. It is about peace, survival, social and economic justice and sustainable development.”

She said “I would like to urge all responsible actors, including the government, private sectors, CSOs, FBOs, CBOs and communities to double and intensify efforts to achieving the global targets of strengthening resilience and adaptive capacity to climate-related hazards and natural disasters.”