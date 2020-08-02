Science communication and demystifying the myth around agric biotechnology

As controversy continues over the economic and health benefits of genetically modified food, the Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology (OFAB) took time to improve journalists’ capacity on agricultural biotechnology communication, JOHN OBA reports.

Dr Gidado

Communication is said to have ensued, when listeners are able to decode the message that is passed across. For some years now the Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO) issue has been the talk around its inherent danger or otherwise in the Nigeria food and agriculture sector. This is why improper communication on the part of GMO scientists is seen to have heightened the fear and doubt about the benefit of genetically modified foods.

Demystifying the myth around GMOs and solving the challenge of improper communication about science was the fulcrum of the National Media Summit recently organized by OFAB via Zoom with scientists that specialize on various aspect of food genetics and economics of GMOs.

Media summit

The National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA)/Country Coordinator, OFAB Nigeria Chapter, Dr. Rose Maxwell Gidado, speaking at the virtual summit with the theme: “The Status of Agricultural Biotechnology Research in Nigeria: said media update, is one of such efforts that would ensure the public is well educated by a properly trained group.

She said proper training of Agriculture and Science reporters will help improve biotechnology reporting in the media, build their capacity, enlarge the scope of biotechnology reasoning by media practitioners while also updating them on the status of Agricultural biotechnology research in Nigeria.

“Several research scientific findings have highlighted science communication as one of the several key variables that is required for the creation of an enabling environment for agric biotechnology adoption and usage. Continuous efforts are needed to make sure that every member of the general public have an accurate understanding of its application.

“Therefore, the need for effective science communication that will debunk public myths about agricultural biotechnology and its tools has moved from being urgent to emergency as many poor countries whom agricultural biotechnology is supposed to benefit the most are being deprived due to false information and myths,” she said.

She explained further that analysis of the various roles of effective communication in the adoption and advancement of Agricultural biotechnology in Nigeria cannot be over emphasised. Adding that the sustainable development goal of zero hunger by 2030 is fundamental to the formational development and well being of the country, and facilitating the adequate understanding of the various ways that Nigeria can achieve this goal.

“Communication of agricultural biotechnology tool is necessary to enabling Nigeria attain food security. The application of deliberate efforts that will encourage stakeholders to participate in science based decision is crucial and necessary for the acceptance and adoption of this innovative technology that can fast track national development in Nigeria,” she said.

‘Science communicating is different’

Speaking on effective science communication, a veteran Science Journalists, Mr Diran Onifade, noted that the public should be the target of communication, adding that most journalists at the summit are conversant with the issues but that can not be said of the public who are the target of technology.

Onifade said for communication to be effective, it has to obey the rules of fidelity in communication.

He advised that scientists need to be visible for the society to recognise them for the work they are doing. “You need to communication in order to get visibility to participate in the society. You also need to communication in order to breed your kind. To have a successor generation, you need to communication for younger people to know and like what you are doing.”

According to Onifade, communication Science is an issue in Africa and especially Nigeria, saying that science and society speak different languages.

He said Scientists don’t speak the language that people understand; hence science must be communicated in a different fashion beginning from the schools as according to him, the curriculum of science needs to reflect the new realities.

Side effects: GMO not left out

Speaking on the “Safety, Evaluation and Procedures of GM products: From the Laboratory to the Field,” the Director-General, National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA), Dr. Rufus Ebegba, said technological advancements are characterized by some potential adverse effects, and modern biotechnology is not left out and that GMOs are products arising from modern technology.

He explained that bio-safety has become a means of addressing potentials adverse impacts of modern technology and its products on the sustainable use and conversation of biodiversity taking into account risks to human health. Adding that the agency take risk assessment of products in Nigeria very seriously, saying safety of products are assessed at every developmental stage subjected to biosafety procedures in the country. “Before anybody releases or carries out any activity, completion and submission of application is carried out.”

Ebegba informed participants that some organisations have been accredited with some crops getting approval.

NBMA according to him, have also granted approval for the commercialisation of two crops such as Bt Cotton to Monsanto Agriculture Nigeria limited and WACOT Nigeria limited to use the nine events of GM Maize; lines Bt11, GA21, MON810, NK603, DAS1507, MIR604, MON89034, MON88017 for feed processing.

He said NBMA framework of safety assessment is on Risk Analysis/Assessment, Risk Management and Risk communication and that there are consequences when a permit holder default on the safety procedures.

He assure participants that the agency is well positioned to effectively manage and ensure safety in the use of any GM product approved and that safety standards and rules provided by the agency ensures dealings with GM products are in check and that the agency will continue to ensure compliance with safety standards in relation with the Agency Act and regulations.

Dr. Dayo Phillip while training the participants on crop innovations contribution to COVID-19 food security and nutrition challenges, the case of Pod Borer Resistant Cowpea said with cowpea production constraints in Nigeria, pod borer insect (marucavitrata), one of the most widespread pests can result in 55–100% yield loss, limited increase in yield and production observed over time.

According to him, 20 per cent of cowpea consumed is imported adding that 426 MT is needed to fulfill internal demand and that economic benefits of PBR cowpea adoption could be rapidly realized as annual cowpea production value is N405 billion while PBR cowpea can add up to NGN162 billion to the Nigerian economy within the next 6 years, if was released in 2019.

“Glad to note that Nigeria met this timeline by approving the registration and commercial release of SAMPEA-20-T on December 12, 2019. For every NGN1 invested in the PBR cowpea, Nigeria stands to gain NGN71.00 and annual net benefits from adoption of PBR cowpea: NGN12.7 billion.”

AFAN endorsement

Commending the efforts of the scientists, the national President, All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) Arch. Kabir Ibrahim said the association is embracing what the scientist are doing believing that it is good for Nigeria farmers. He said the association will be aligning itself with the achievement of scientists and researchers, adding that with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is pertinent that countries globally work behind the curtain to avert hunger which could aggravate the effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the survival of the people.

According to him, in Nigeria, the option provided by good science and technology through genetic modification of food crops to withstand pests and drought as well as engender high yields is germane and should be embraced fully.

“The issue around the provision of food sufficiency and the alleviation of hunger in Nigeria among smallholder farmers and the vulnerable members of the society immediately after the COVID 19 pandemic can be best addressed by the adoption of biotechnology to upscale food production.

“The small holder farmers who are the engine room of the Nigeria’s food system should be sensitised to embrace technological advancement in order to avert hunger occasioned by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. We embrace biotechnology and we appreciate the work you are doing.

“This summit provides the enabling environment to promote the adoption of Agricultural biotechnology to enhance Nigeria’s food system which will bring about food sufficiency that will guarantee the attainment of eventual food security,” he added.