Scores injured as hoodlums unleash violence on Ilorin residents

Pandimonium broke out Monday as hoodlums unleashed violence on the residents of Adeta, Isale Jagun and Kuntu areas in Ilorin, Kwara state.

Scores were injured in the fracas which left property worth millions of naira damaged.

The hoodlums also damaged some vehicles parked along the troubled areas.

The reason for the outbreak of violence could not be immediately ascertained but three of the hoodlums have been arrested by the police.

Blueprint gathered that residents of the areas scampered for safety as the hoodlums shot sporadically into the air.

A resident of Kuntu said the sound of gunshots was very heavy in the affected areas, adding that the violence began around 6am.

The spokesman of Kwara state police command, Okasanmi Ajayi, who confirmed the incident said three persons have been arrested in connection with the crisis while one injured hoodlum had been taking to an hospital for medical care.

“Kwara State Police Command recieved a disturbing information of the unruly behavior of some youths of Adeta , Isale Jagun and Kuntu areas of Adewole today at about 0600hrs.

“The commissioner of police Kwara State, CP Tuesday Assayomo, on the receipt of the information quickly dispatched a detachment of police men to the area to restore peace and arrest the perpetrators of the near breakdown of law and order in the area.

“Investigation on the matter is ongoing to unravel the remote and immediate cause(s) of the crisis that led to damage to some vehicles parked on the affected streets by the unruly youths. However, three suspects have been arrested and no report of any casualty.

“The commissioner of Police, CP Tuesday Assayomo has ordered the state CID to take over the case for a discreet investigation,” Ajayi stated.