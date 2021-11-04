Scotland fined for jeering Israel national anthem, ‘inappropriate flag’

Fifa has fined the Scottish FA more than £8,000 after fans booed the Israeli national anthem at Hampden Park.FifaA win in Moldova on 12 November would guarantee a spot in the play-offs with one game to spare in the qualifying campaign.



Explaining the breach of Fifa’s disciplinary code article 16, the world governing body said it was due to: “Order and security at matches (disturbance during national anthems, use of objects – flag – to transmit a message that is not appropriate for a sports event).”