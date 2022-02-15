SCP: Yobe, Borno, Kano others on watch list for meningitis outbreak – NiMet



The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) through its 2022 Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) has projected outbreak of Meningitis in Borno, Yobe, Jigawa and Bauchi states, by May 2022.

Other northern part of the country which would also be affected are Kano, Katsina , Zamfara and Sokoto states.

According to the Director General /CEO NiMet and Permanent Representative of Nigeria with World Meteorological Organization (WMO), Prof. Mansur Bako Matazu, while speaking at the 2022 public presentation of the SCP in Abuja on Tuesday said the projection for the month of May, suggests that conditions are favorable for the emergence of meningitis over the northern part of the country.

He said in the month of March, the northern parts of the country are likely to keep watch for likely incidence of meningitis .

He further said Kaduna, Plateau, Niger, parts of Abuja, Adamawa and Taraba states are projected to have moderate watch for meningitis.

Prof. Mansur said low vigilance for the disease is expected over Kwara , Benue, Kogi and Ekiti states while the coast and parts of the southern region are expected to keep low watch for the disease.

He said the SCP is one of NiMet’s flagship products, an invaluable tool that has helped lots of farmers improve their yields.

He said it has also helped increase and improve the level of preparedness by Emergency Management Agencies, complement the flood prediction by Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), and served as an advisory tool for many stakeholders at the Federal, State and Local Government levels.

He said with such recurring extreme events, the SCP becomes a veritable tool to notify relevant stakeholders and emergency managers of the anticipated rainfall pattern within the season for necessary mitigation plans.

Also speaking, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said the highlighted information and other were contained in this year’s SCP.

“As the saying goes, to be “fore-warned is to be for-armed” but I will rather say ‘To be for-told is to be for-equipped’.

“It will be of great judgment to apply this information and data as the season unfolds while essential updates and necessary sensitization will be embarked on by NiMet to guide users of these products all through the season.

“To say these forecasts and advisories are very helpful in decision making by all stakeholders including policy makers will be an understatement.

“The 2022 edition of the SCP comes with a new document titled “Executive Summary for Policy Makers” which is specifically put together to assist policy makers: Ministers, Governors, Legislatures, Executives of weather and climate related MDA’s and other organizations (public and private), to take informed decisions that will minimize or prevent weather disaster risks and enhance Socio-economic production and growth in 2022,” he said.