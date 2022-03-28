SDP AMAC/Bwari aspirant steps up consultation

A Social Democratic Party aspirant (SDP) for AMAC/Bwari federal constituency, Taiyeolu Ojo, has continued his consultation in the Dutse ward of Bwari area council, urging the electorate to vote out the candidates of the big parties namely All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The aspirant, while welcoming his mobilisers to the ward on Sunday, said he had consulted in every of the ward in the constituency and was in Dutse to consolidate their grip on the area.

Hon Taiyeolu Ojo an aspirant for the AMAC/Buari federal Constituency has stated that the PDP and APC are parties for money bags.

He stated that what made them big was that they have been in office adding that any party that entered into office would become big also going by the style of Nigeria’s politicking.

‘The House of reps hopeful appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to look into the role of money in politics in Nigeria.

“As far as money as money is playing this role, Nigeria may never have the credible leadership it is of looking for because the source of money for many of these people are questionable.”

Ojo stated that the chances of getting tickets in the big parties are determined by ones huge pockets noting that “some of us that have decided to keep our hands straight and clean will never have the chance of clinching tickets in the big parties because we don’t want to be a crowd member.”

Hon Ojo said the visit to Bwari part of the visit to all the zones in the AMAC /Bwari federal constituency.

“We have gone to zone A comprising Asokoro, Garki and Durumi and Apo. We have gone to zone B in Garki comprising city centre and the likes and we are going to zone C.

“This is our first visit to Bwari to intimate the electorate about our aspiration and to let them know what we have in stock for them and even to shower up more membership to our party because of our aspiration and I’m sure some of our friends and well wishers are ready.”

He said the youth population in the constituency has not been adequately tapped. He said there was nothing the executive could do to this effect without legislation.

At a meeting in Dutse ward, the Director General of the Campaign Seyi Arowosebe stated that there was need to propagate candidacy of Hon Ojo to enable him stand for the primaries and eventually win at the general elections next year.