SDP candidate bemoans poor representation

The candidate of Social Democratic Party (SDP), for Awka North and Awka South Federal constituency, Chief Godson Chukwuma Ezenagu has accused those who have represented the area of poor representation.

Ezenagu, who disclosed this in an interview with Blueprint in Awka, alleged that his would be predecessors had been representing their pockets because they were raiding on “Stolen mandate”.

The former Commissioner of Agriculture and Chairman of Anambra State Housing Cooperation, assured his people dividends of democracy if elected on the 2019 election.

“We need to be proactive. Our people are lagging behind in terms of development generally. We are food basket of the nation yet we don’t have accessible road and other basic amenities. I want to make a difference by getting the state governor highlight and execute Awka north and South roads. I will also get the federal government to connect us to other states by constructing and rehabilitating our federal roads.

“Infrastructural development will help our people to transport their goods and services to other parts of the country. I will utilise our constituency projects to site government apparatus and others across the communities that made up the constituency. I will open my constituency offices and always host town hall meetings to discuss with my people and provide for their needs in terms of legislations and empowerment, “ he added.

