SDP candidate Segun Oni rejects Ekiti governorship election 

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the just concluded Ekiti governorship election, Segun Oni, has rejected outcome of the poll.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Biodun Oyebanji emerged the winner with 187, 057 votes to defeat his main challenger, Oni who polled 82, 209.

Oni described the results of the poll declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as a charade that does not reflect the popular wishes and aspirations of the people.

The SDP candidate, who spoke through the party’s agent and former Attorney-General, Barrister Owonseni Ajayi, lamented that the poll was riddled with irregularities and voters’ inducement.

He stated that the election was nothing but a fraud against Ekiti people, claiming that those who wanted to vote for him across the 2,445 voting centres were harassed and intimidated to clear the way for the purported emergence of unpopular candidate.

Oni vowed to challenge the outcome of the election in court, saying the results announced by INEC, was unacceptable to him and the leadership of the SDP.

Ajayi, who refused to sign the election’s final results at the INEC state collation centre, said: “We are rejecting the results because the election was characterised by violence and intimidation of voters and as a result.”

