SDP dismisses alleged defectors to PDP in Abia



The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has dismissed as false claims that a huge number of its members defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia state along with a former local government chairman of the party.

Dismissing the alleged defection, the party claimed that the said defector had since left the party and was therefore no longer its member for almost a year now.

The party, which mocked the Abia State chapter of the PDP over the defection of its chairman in Umunneochi Local Government Area of the state, Mr. Daniel Okorofaor, said the celebrated defection was the figment of the imagination of mischief makers in the desperate PDP.

Recall that Okorofaor was alleged to have reportedly led about 500 members of the SDP in Umunneochi local government to the PDP at a declaration ceremony held at Amuda Isuocha in Umunneochi, last week.

The SDP chieftain was even quoted to have said they were motivated to join the PDP in the state because of the good work of the State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu.

Dismissing the claim yesterday in Umuahia, the state SDP chairman, Hon. Chidi Nwosu, dismissed the purported defection of 500 SDP members to the ruling party in the state.

Rather than defect to the PDP, Nwosu explained that Okorofaor had long been expelled by the leadership of the party at all levels, before his expected defection to the PDP.

According to Nwosu,”Today as it is, Mr. Daniel Okoroafor after 8th of October, 2018, ceased to be a member of Social Democratic Party in Abia.

“Whatever action he took, he took it on his own. He didn’t defect to another party with any member of SDP in Abia.

“Probably, members of the party (PDP)he went to, also surrounded him when making a speech. So, he went out alone.

The former Abia lawmaker said, “the national convention of our party which held in Abuja on October 6th, brought Daniel’s way of life to limelight.

“Of course, that convention was the most acceptable modest convention any political party had held in the country, over the last twenty years.

“Because, there was no exchange of money, apart from the money sent for logistics. There was no other money given to anybody.

“So, all delegates voted according to their wishes. No influence of any sort. But persons like our former member (Daniel) showed their stuff after the convention ended.

“They didn’t come back with any money, instead they were relating the SDP convention to that of the PDP, where some people came back with about three to four million naira.

“And Daniel started casting aspersion against the party and its leadership at all the levels, including at the national level”, he said.

