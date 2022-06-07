SDP disqualifies female presidential aspirant

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) Screening Panel has disqualified some presidential aspirants of the party.

One of the disqualified aspirants is Khadija Okunnu-Lamidi.

The committee while submitting its report to the National Chairman of the party made the disclosure on Monday.

The panel headed by Professor Tunde Adeniran, former Minister of Education, have as members Mr Femi Melefa as secretary, Senator Mohammed Alkali as Vice Chairman.

Other members are Hajia Saadatu Abubakar, Ibrahim Modibbo, Mohammed Ibrahim Biu among others.

They screened the presidential aspirants on Monday and Tuesday last week.

It was gathered that all the aspirants passed the ‘basic constitution’ requirement, however, the panel had to shortlist some aspirants on legal grounds.

Adeniran applauded all that participated in the process, stating that the panel was very impressed with their cooperation.

“And on that basis (Constitution) every single member or aspirant that presented himself qualified because it was basic and simple. But we are an opposition party and we are keen on the process of taking power at a proper time from the ruling party.

“It is on that basis that we made our final list,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

