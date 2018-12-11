SDP dumps CUPP, kicks off presidential campaigns next week

Brely two months to the presidential election, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has denounced its membership of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP).

SDP was part of the alliance involving 39 political parties including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to elect a joint Presidential candidate to confront the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019.

But the party after its National Working Committee (NWC) meeting held on Monday at the national headquarters in Abuja said it would no longer be part of the Coalition.

The SDP National Publicity Secretary, Alfa Mohammed who disclosed this to journalists, said the party will kick start its campaigns for the 2019 general election on December 19, 2018.

Recall that last week when it was reported that the coalition had adopted the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the party urged their candidates at all levels to continue with their claims.

It also promised to make its position on the CUPP stance known after its National Working Committee slated for last Monday.

The statement read in part: “The attention of our great party, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has been drawn to statement issued Wednesday by the National Spokesperson for the Coalition of United Political Parties(CUPP), Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere to the effect that the coalition had endorsed the Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as consensus candidate of the opposition.

“We want to enjoin all SDP faithful, especially all candidates to carry on with their campaigns effectively irrespective of the development.

“We also want to assure you that the SDP National Working Committee (NWC) will meet and issue appropriate statement on the matter next week,” the statement had stated.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.