SDP exco vows to stop new entrants’ move to hijack party 





Newly elected executives of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) have unanimously agreed to guard against the hijack of the party structures by new entrants.

The new executives also agreed to embark on a mass mobilisation of members using a central database and proper documentation that will contain when all members joined the party.

Addressing the exco members at a stakeholders meeting on Sunday, the State Publicity Secretary and House of Representatives aspirant for AMAC/Bwari federal constituency, Hon Taiye Ojo, stated that they would do everything possible to ensure that the structures of the party were not taken over by new comers.

The AMAC/Bwari House of Reps hopeful however commended the National Chairman Dr Olu Agunloye, newly elected state exco led by Mattew Ogbole, and the AMAC chairman Barrister Eric Ibe, expressed confidence the party leaders would “not sell of the party on a pot of porridge”.

Ojo said who promised to work with the indigenes of FCT to win election in AMAC/Bwari vowed not step down for anybody except on the grounds of consensus that is well documented.

He urged the stakeholders to embark of serious sensitisation not only to win election but to enhance the strength of the party, adding that there was need to publicise the SDP logo.

The state party spokesman told the stakeholders that membership forms should be procured and distributed to would-be members indispensable.

He, however, condemned the persistent insecurity in the country expressing fear that “the rot in the system is not what we will casually face. If we continue like this we may be lucky but our children will not be lucky.

“If insecurity continues nobody is safe. What is happening now is similar to what happened in Afghanistan.”

He urged the APC led government to ensure that they fashion ways to tackle insurgency in Nigeria.