SDP Factional leaders close rank

The Lingering leadership tussle in the Social Democratic Party ( SDP) , ended on, Wednesday, in Abuja as both the Chief Shonibare and Dr Abdul Isiaq led groups, held a two and half hours meeting to reposition the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The meeting resolved as follows÷ (i) that both sides recognise the need to harmonise the progress of SDP particularly considering the forth coming 2023 General Election.

(ii) that the two groups shall set up a caretaker committee soon to pave way for a true National convention within the time limit set by INEC.

(iii)That the two groups are desirous of bringing confidence back to the members of the party and the general public interested in SDP to take over power at all levels in Nigeria.

(iv) That both groups shall ensure that no group is marginalised or disadvantage in the proposed arrangements.

(v) that the two groups will be willing to admit more groups into SDP who believe in the manifesto and programmes of the Party and (vi), that the two groups want INEC not to recognise the present faction occupying the secretariat henceforth, as there is no basis for it.