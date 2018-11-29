SDP gains another seat in House of Reps

The camp of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) was further enlarged as another House of Representatives member defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) to the party.

The SDP National Publicity Secretary, Alfa Mohammed, confirmed the defection of Hon Salisu Garba Koko representing Maiyama/koko-Besse Federal constituency, Kebbi state, in a statement yesterday.

This development brings the number of lawmakers who have defected to SDP in less than two weeks from APC to two.

“He attended Federal College Giginya and obtained Grade II Certificate in1984 and later proceeded to Niger State Polytechnic where he obtained Diploma in 2013.

“In the year 2015, Koko was elected into the Federal House of Representatives, to represent the Maiyama/Koko/Besse Federal Constituency of Kebbi State under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC).

The SDP spokesman added that more reps members were being expected in the days ahead as SDP has become the most accommodating and promising party for those unjustly treated in other party.

Meanwhile, reports have indicated that the decision of the lawmaker to dump APC was as a result of the party’s inability to restore his stolen mandate during the concluded primaries.

Only recently, the member said he had explored all lawful means to get his mandate restored to him but was frustrated by the powers that be hence his decision to leave the party.

It would be recalled that Hon Koko had claimed that genuine delegates were changed during their primaries which he drew the attention of the party but nothing was done to that effect.

According to him, even the committee set up by the party to attend to issues of irregularities during the primaries didn’t help matters.