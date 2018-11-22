SDP hails Service Chiefs for walking away from Buhari’s campaign

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has commended the courage of the Service Chiefs for staging a walkout from the launch of President Muhammadu Buhari’s ‘Next Level 2019’campaign in Abuja last Sunday.

The party described the APC’s next level campaign as an official notice to take Nigerians to the next level of poverty, insecurity, unemployment, anguish, organised corruption and impunity which must be rejected by all.

Furthermore, the party described the action of the Service Chiefs as a necessary move to assure the citizens that they are not part of the unholy move to propel the nation further to the next level of the rots being experienced in the past three and half years of the current administration.

In a statement issued Tuesday in Abuja by it’s spokesman, Alhaji Alfa Mohammed, the SDP enjoined the military and the rest of the security agencies to maintain their unbiased stance against the launch of ‘next level of rots’ that have characterised Buhari’s governments for nearly four years now.

This was as it urged Nigerians to save themselves from all the negativities that have been the hallmark of the Buhari government by embracing the SDP and be ready to massively vote out the ineptitude APC federal government out of office in 2019.

It would be recalled that during the launch of the Campaign Manual/Next Level Document which took place at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, hardly were they seated than they left the event unceremoniously, obviously on observing that the gathering was political.

The statement read: “We commend the service chiefs for refusing to be associated with the launch of the Next Level of rots that have characterised our country since the beginning of the APC government.

“APC campaign of Next Level is a notice to take Nigerians to the next level of poverty, insecurity, unemployment, anguish, organised corruption and impunity that have been the hallmark of the Buhari Govt since inception.

“Nigerians are therefore enjoined to embrace SDP and vote out the non performing government.

“We therefore enjoin the military and the entire security agencies to maintain the noble stance of unbiased onlooker, and refrain from being part of the rigging plan of the APC which they have been test-running in most of the bye elections held across the country recently.

Without the collaboration or conspiracy of the security, APC will meet it’s Waterloo come 2019.”

