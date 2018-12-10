SDP launches campaign for Kaduna South Senate Seat

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) launched its campaign for Kaduna South senatorial district seat with a a promise that it would bring true dividends of democracy for the people.

The party’s flag bearer, Rijo Shekari, while addressing the crowd that converged at the rally venue, promised to establish at least 10 cooperative societies in each of the eight Local Government Areas that make up Kaduna South Senatorial zone to scale up farming and engage more youths in mechanized farming.

“I am contesting for the Senate seat so I can bring to you the true dividends of democracy from the federal government in a manner that you never thought possible,” Rijo said.

“God has endowed Southern Kaduna with more than enough of natural and human resources. Southern Kaduna is just looking for a leader that has the creativity, the determination, resources and connection to create an economic revolution that will shock the country,” Rijo said, adding, “For the love of my fatherland, and for the fact that I have these qualities, I have heed to the call to assume that leadership and God with us, we shall build a new Southern Kaduna of our dream when you vote me into the Senate.

“But that dream cannot be achieved if first and foremost we don’t tackle the issue of our safety and security arising from the terrorism that has been unleashed on our communities by our enemies. On this, I have laid down a clear road map towards achieving that when I get to the Senate,” Rijo said.

Further, he said his approach to the problem would include legislation for effective border control adding that with over a thousand illegal entry points into Nigeria, there was no control over those who sneak into the country and unleash mayhem on innocent citizens.

“I will also ensure that we resettle and compensate all victims of such violence. I will lobby and fight for all forms of assistance to return our traumatised and displaced communities to normalcy, because we cannot claim to share same destiny when we are carefree about the unfortunate condition of others which caused by no fault of theirs,” Rijo added.‎

