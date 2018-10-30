SDP mourns Anenih

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has described the sudden death of former PDP chairman Board of Trustees, Chief Tony Anenih, as an illustrious Nigerian whose contributions to the country’s infrastructural and political developments were immeasurable.

The party in a statement by its publicity secretary, Alfa Mohammed, said for his good deeds and contributions towards peace and stability of Nigeria, “his name will continue to appear in gold whenever the history of this country is being rewritten.”

The party said late Chief Anenih was one of those who fought and earned the current democracy in Nigeria and would be remembered for living a life of tremendous service to the nation while serving as a senior police officer, National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party in the Third Republic and Minister of Works.

“We wish to commiserate with Nigerians, the government and people of Edo State as well as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the demise of their illustrious son and the former Chairman, Board of Trustees whose immeasurable contributions to the unity, peace and stability of the country is not hidden.

“During his life time as key political figure in the country, the deceased was known across Nigeria’s political spectrum, for his stance on issues pertaining to the unity and stability of the country.”

The SDP prayed God to grant his soul eternal rest and grant his family the fortitude to bear his loss.

