SDP NWC to meet next week over Atiku 



As the Coalition for United Political Parties (CUPP) announced the endorsement of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, for the 2019 presidential election, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has stated that it is yet to take a position on the matter.



In a statement yesterday, National Publicity Secretary of the SDP, Alfa Mohammed said its National Working Committee (NWC) will meet next week to deliberate on the issue.



The party has therefore enjoined its faithful especially those gunning for elective positions to continue with the campaigns despite the development.



“Be that as it may, we want to enjoin the general public, SDP faithful, especially all our candidates to carry on with their campaigns effectively, irrespective of the development.



“We assure you that the SDP National Working Committee (NWC) will meet and issue appropriate statement on the matter next week,” the party stated

