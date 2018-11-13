SDP, party to beat in Enugu State – Nwobodo

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) Enugu State chapter, has boasted that it is the party to beat in the state in the forthcoming general elections in 2019.

The party made the claim during the weekend when it opened a new party office in Awgu, Awgu Local Government Area of State.

According to the party chairman, Barrister John Nwobodo, the SDP would offer to the Enugu electorate what the Peoples Democratic Party and the national ruling All Progressives Congress at the centre have not been able to give Nigerians.

Though he said the commissioning ceremony was not time to campaign, nonetheless, he said based on the massive support his party is getting in Awgu and various parts of the state, the SDP, ” is the party to beat.”

“What we have come here today to do is to declare open the SDP office in Awgu. We have not come here to campaign until December 1, 2018 when campaigns will be flagged off.

“I am happy the way you people are supporting our party here in Awgu. I believe SDP is the party to beat in Awgu and Enugu State,” he said and urged them to go and register as members of the party in their wards to make the party thick.