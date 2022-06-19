SDP presidency will end corruption, poverty, insecurity – Adebayo, presidential candidate





Prince Adewole Adebayo is the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP). In this interview, Adebayo, a lawyer and media owner, speaks on some national issues, including who becomes his running mate, why Nigeria is still in debt despite its wealth and how corruption can be checkmated in the country. ABDULRAHMAN ZAKARIYAU reports

Excerpts

Are there guidelines your party followed in arriving at picking your running mate?

The idea is that the person should be someone that can advise, can assist while I am discharging my duties, and it should be someone that in any eventuality, Nigerians should be able to accept easily as a President and it should be someone who is there to assist, not using it as a ladder to climb to the next stage. It should be someone who is coming to assist, to see that he is the Chairman of the Economic Council. That person should be able to tell the President to his face ‘you are on the wrong path, stop it’ or things like that. He should be the last person in the room who can advise you.

Will you describe SDP as pro-women?

SDP, probably, is the only hope in this election for women. The person who competed with me in the presidential primary was a woman, Kadija Okunnu-Lamidi. So, we have a good record with women. They know that we have their interests at heart. And women are not ruled out at all. Don’t be surprised if the VP is a woman, and don’t be surprised if the VP is a man. Women are in the basket and men are in the basket and we are consulting.

Some persons are not amenable to some forms of advice. Do you belong to this category?

Definitely I take advice. In fact, the advice I like the most, and I am most grateful for, is bad advice because at least it tells me what not to do. And I also like good advice, so I don’t discriminate against advice. I don’t feel insulted when I am advised. You can advise me rudely. If you have a good advice for me, you can put it on a piece of paper and smack it on my face. I will still read the advice because what’s important is that when I do what is right, I am the one to take the credit .

What is your vision that your running mate has to key into?

Yes, the vision is as follows: we start from where Abiola stopped-Farewell to Poverty. And because in the last 29years after that, there has been insecurity . So we say: ‘Farewell to Poverty and Insecurity.’ First thing I will do is to set a government that does not promote poverty. And how do you not promote poverty? You comply with Chapter 2 of the Nigerian Constitution which tells the government on how to deploy money, other assets and resources of the country, and how to give opportunities to every Nigerian. And we are told in our Fundamental Objective and Directive Principles of State Policy that we must not concentrate the resources of the country in hand of a few. This is not just an egalitarian wish, it is an effective metric for ensuring that one person doesn’t have too much and the other is left in want.

What are your plans regarding our economy?

These are my plans. First, I know every local government in this country. I went round the country. I’m not saying I know every state. I know every local government in this country by foot. I’ve been there. So what I mean is that the poverty itself is showing in the lives of the people, in their faces, they talk to me about it. What we need to do is as follows:

One, let us not be intimidated by the figure that, maybe almost 100% of our income is for debt servicing. We need to check the books. The books are not accurate. We need to deal with leakage. If you bring all the leakages together, you will see that we have more on the side of leakage than on the books. You know that I’ve been talking about it for the past few months that how could the government be silent when 75% of the crude oil that we sell,that we produce in this country is done off balance sheet. These things are practically stolen, so they don’t enter into the books. So the figure that we use to know our debt service relative to our population is based on what has been received by the Accountant General of the Federation. But when you practically go to the flow stations and steal all this crude, they don’t get recorded in the book.

Did you say you are going to bring unemployment down from about 33% to single digit? How you are going to bring it down?

Regarding the debts, if you look at the profile of the debts, debts in global sum tend to be intimidating but if you look at the tenure, because when a debt is not mature, when a debt has a 10year tenure and it’s single digit, you don’t worry too much about that immediately . But the revenue, if you stop the revenue being stolen from source- this is the problem we have in this administration now and we have had it for some time, even the previous administration. Let make it simple, when a family head earns a N100k and he tells his family he earns #15k. Then the family is artificially poor because they don’t know he earns N100k. What you need to do is to see that these revenues are not shared off balance sheet. And as president of Nigeria you need to know where your revenue is. I’ve had occasion to interact with people who are responsible for our revenue profile and they are in doubt. If you go to the appropriation committee of the Senate and the House of Representatives, when they are doing their medium term expenditure framework, when you interview them, they don’t know. They are just speculating on many sources. And if you go round you will discover that the government itself is running off balance sheet for the most part because a lot of the financing you see in politics is government money which has been secretly kept in many places – and I am not making wild allegations. It’s a fact.

How do you plan to bring down double digit (33%)inflation rate to single digit ? That’s the question.

Okay, number one, the 33% is not accurate, it’s much more than that – it should be around 42%, if you take the informal sector which is not captured. This is how you bring it out: You make sure, like I said before, that 70% of your budget goes to social services because social services create employment. If you don’t spend on social services, you will not get employment. Who are the people who need employment If you hire more teachers, more nurses, more doctors; if you also invest in agriculture, where majority have a natural base for employment? Right now, there is virtually no investment in agriculture. And if you go to Ministry of Agriculture today, they have a lot of money left in NIRSAL, one of the agencies there, which they are using for capital market investment, money market investment. So there is no investment. If I do the investment, I think that I will be able to bring every single budget, that we do within 18months, to half of the unemployment , because the unemployment we have is cyclical unemployment, it’s not structural.

In a nutshell, we need to run government responsibly. We need to do what we are elected to do and we need to do what we say we are going to do.

·

·

·

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

