SDP presidential aspirant to chair Youth forum for empowerment 



A non-governmental organisation, Eneconomics Global Solutions, has announced a forthcoming consultative forum for young professionals, influencers, and policymakers to brainstorm, develop, and share indigenous ideas for a strong and economically empowered Africa.

Powered by Helpline Foundation for the Needy, the forum to be chaired by the Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential aspirant, Prince Adewole Adebayo, Esq., will hold in Abuja under the theme: “Attaining Sustainable Economic Development in Nigeria: The Eneconomics Perspective.”

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Monday, co-convener Esther Ladi Alabi underscored the need for countries to localise economic theories that reflect their specific needs and dynamics.

Alabi stated, “for sustainable development, developing countries needs leadership and infrastructure, but the truth is that every country must develop on its own, reflecting their specific needs and dynamics.”

The group noted that “development is not a product that we buy and give to the society, implying that anytime development outsourced ignoring indigenous capacity, the opportunity of the process of learning and capital accumulations is denied such a nation.”

Alabi further said, “This is because when countries build their development, they gain experience and build capital kept for sustainability.

“Most developing countries experience development at some point but lack sustainability, which has today necessitated the need to focus on proper utilisation of internal capacity for sustainable development in the global development agenda.”

She said the flag-off ceremony of the forum was designed to be among the largest global community of youths towards achieving sustainable development.

