SDP presidential aspirant visits Kano Emir, harps on equity, nation’s unity  

Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential aspirant Prince Adewole Adebayo has reiterated his commitment to reunite, entrench justice, equity and fairness in Nigeria.

He said the failure of successive governments to entrench justice, equity and fairness in the administration of public resources was the major predicament of Nigeria.

Also, the presidential hopeful regretted that, like never before, the present administration has neglected their primary responsibility; allowing “Nigerians to fend for themselves as if there was no government”.

Prince Adewole said this when he paid homage to The Emir of Kano, Alh. Aminu Ado Bayero, where he formerly informed the palace of his intention to run for the top most political office in Nigeria.

The Ondo-born legal practitioner and president of Kaftan Tv, declared that Nigerians have found themselves in the present economic quagmire, insecurity and religion and tribal sentiments, because of inequity of political leaders to rule with honesty of purpose.

Adebayo, who told the Kano monarch that his decision to throw his hat in the ring for the presidential seat, was borne out of conviction that Nigeria can still regain her enviable days of the founding fathers, if properly managed.

“We have gotten to this precarious situation as a country because of injustice. No country is too poor to be just. A just person will not be corrupted, a just person will not take advantage of the office to take public resources to himself and his family and friends.

“So leader must do justice and when that happened, Nigerians will complain less. When Nigeria used to have less resources, and without oil, we were happier. For thousands of years, Nigeria has been under natural leadership and the golden rule is justice.

“Politicians should not go around promising electorate heaven and earth that they cannot do. What should be promised is justice. Justice is the begining and the end of my mission in politics, and when that is achieved, there would not be religious, tribal, economy, ideological and economic differences in the country.

“Insecurity in Nigeria arises from injustice because people have been left as if there is no government to fend for themselves. Many would resort to God while some will go the rough means. And even in the prosecution of war against injustice, resources have not been justly used. This has been used as defense such that Nigerians do not even know who is against them, whether it is the bandits or the people running the affairs of this country,” Adebayo noted.

