SDP presidential primary: Court sacks Duke, okays Jerry Gana

An FCT High Court in Abuja on Friday declared a former Minister of

Information, Prof. Jerry Gana, the winner of the presidential primary

election of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) conducted on October 6,

this year.

The party had declared a former governor of Cross River state, Donald

Duke, the winner of the election and its flag-bearer for the 2019

presidential election.

The party said Duke polled 812 votes, while Gana had 611.

However, Gana went to court seeking to be declared the winner in line

with the zoning and rotation formula of the party’s constitution.

In his judgment, Justice Hussein Baba-Yusuf held that the regulations

contained in the party’s constitution were binding on every member and

must be obeyed.

He held that the zoning and rotation formula as contained in the

party’s constitution stipulated that both the chairman of the party

and the flag bearer should not come from the same zone.

“In this instance, the party’s Chairman, Chief Olu Falae, is from the

South and Duke is from the South too; the Law is clear; there is

nothing to write in-between.

“The law has crystallised that political parties should abide by the

regulations which they have made by themselves. The claimant laid

sufficient evidence to have the judgement in his favour; it is a clear

violation of the party’s constitution; the court cannot wave right

over illegality,” he held.

The judge, therefore, declared Gana the winner of SDP presidential

primary election conducted on October 6.

He also declared Duke’s 812 votes null and void and ordered SDP to

forward Gana’s name to the Independent National Electoral Commission

(INEC) as the party’s flag-bearer for the 2019 presidential election.

In addition, he ordered that Duke should stop parading himself as the

party’s flag-bearer for the election.

Gana had joined SDP, its National Chairman, Falae; National Secretary,

Shehu Gabam; Chairman, SDP Presidential Screening Panel/Deputy

National Chairman, South, Tunde Adeniran; Duke and INEC as defendants

in the suit.

Gana sought a declaration that Duke was not eligible to stand as a

candidate in the party’s presidential primaries held on October 6 in

Abuja.

He also sought a declaration of the court that he ought to have been

declared the winner of the SDP presidential primary election, having

polled the highest valid votes in the said election.

Gana had argued that under Article 15(3) of the SDP Constitution, the

office of the national chairman of the party and the presidential

candidacy shall rotate between the northern and southern parts of the

country. (NAN)

