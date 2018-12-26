SDP tasks Christians on peaceful cohabitation, unity

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has enjoined Christian faithful across the country to continue to cohabit peacefully with other citizens in order to engender lasting peace, security and order.

The party’s national Chairman, Chief Olu Falae stated this in his Christmas message to Christians as they mark the birth of Jesus Christ.

In a statement signed by the SDP National Publicity Secretary, Alfa Mohammed, Chief Falae further enjoined Christians to emulate the exemplary life of Jesus and pray for the peace of Nigeria.

He noted that: “One of the cardinal teachings of the Christian religion is that adherent of the Christian faith must be at peace with all men.

“In this trial moment that Nigeria is experiencing sundry security challenges characterized by wanton killings and destruction of property, we want to cease this occasion to enjoin all Christians as they celebrate Christmas to reflect on the teachings and doctrines of Jesus Christ,” he added.

Falae affirmed that as democrats, SDP is a party whose utmost priority is the well being of the citizens of the country.

He said it is against this background that the party has presented Nigerians with an alternative candidate that can transform the country, urging them to vote wisely in the coming election.

“You must continue to champion the course of peace for unity and progress of our dear country.

“Nigeria needs the prayers of both Christian and Muslim faithful to transit from its present predicament. So, we urge you to pray for the country.

“We as a party will continue to seek for the good of this country. It is with this in mind that we have presented to Nigerians the most credible candidate for the coming election and we cease this occasion to advise all citizens to vote wisely for credible leadership and government for the needed transformation that we all yearn for.

“Once more, on behalf of the SDP family, we congratulate you and wish you all a happy Christmas celebration,” the statement read.

