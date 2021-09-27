SDP’s NPS gets new appointment

The National Publicity Secretary of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Ambassador Rufus Aiyenigba, has been appointed as the Deputy Country Director of the Democracy for Africa Programme.

In a letter dated September 17, 2021, and signed by the Country Director, Dr Benedict Bem Kokoiwen, the duties of the new appointee would be to assist the country director in matters of administration and other responsibilities that would be delegated to him.

The letter urged Mr Aiyenigba to prove his mettle and give his all in the discharge of his duties.

Part of the letter read: “As a Deputy Country Director, you are expected to assist the Country Director in matters of administration and other responsibilities that will be delegated to you.

“While congratulating you on this appointment, we urge you to prove your mettle and give your all in the discharge of your duties”.

Aiyenigba’s appointment, according to the letter, took effect from September 17, 2021.