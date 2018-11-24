SDS engages 100 youth on satellite installations

Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), through its Social Development Secretariat (SDS) has processed the training of no fewer than one hundred youths on satellite installation.

The youth who are drawn from various community and faith based orgnisations in FCT actively participated in the 3-Day training, which started Wednesday, at the FCT Ultra-modern Youths Support centre, in Nyanya-Abuja.

Barrister, Amanda Pam, has during training stated that the free training was organised in partnership with Dafio V-SatTech.

Represented by the director of youth development department in the secretariat, Mr. Ereodichukwu Anulunko, Pam stressed the need called youth to always learn a skill of their choice to avoid roaming the streets for non-existing jobs.

He said: “The essence of the programme is to motivate young people to take to vocational skills, which will be fetching them income, to make them self-reliant and be gainfully employed, thereby helping to tackle the challenges of unemployment in the society.

“From time to time, we organize skill acquisition programmes for young people and other members of the society, in order to widen their capacity in terms of economic empowerment, we will continue to do so once there is fund.”

On the criteria used in picking the beneficiaries, he said there is an existing structure such as community faith based youth organisations, voluntary groups in SDS, through which youth are selected and mobilized for any empowerment programme in the FCT.

The SDS therefore, advised the trainees to make the best use of the opportunity that has been provided to them, so that it would not be a waste for themselves and the government.

Speaking earlier, the deputy director, Youth Development, Mrs. Hajarat Alayande, called on participants to make maximum use of the opportunities provided by the Administration in order to better their lives, and so contribute to the wellbeing of FCT and Nigeria at large.

She further disclosed that the centre, which is hosting the event, is one of the numerous expressions of the administration’s committed towards equipping youths to actualize their dreams, create jobs and positively contribute to National growth.

Also speaking, the managing director of Dafio V-Sat Tech, Daniel Effiong, stated that the training would enhance the earning capacity and create a better platform of business networking for the life of participants.