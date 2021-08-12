Sea robbers abduct 5 persons in Onne

Sea robbers abducted five persons from a boat near the Federal Ocean Terminal, Onne in the early hours of Tuesday.

A police source in Bonny who confirmed the incident said five persons were kidnapped on Onne river in a 10-passenger speedboat around 7.30am on Tuesday morning.

The source disclosed that the victims were two females and three males, saying, that the incident has been reported to the Marine Police in Port Harcourt by the boat driver, while efforts are being made to rescue the victims.