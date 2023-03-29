SEAMATA, EEDC sign MoU to deepen electricity access

In a bid to provide energy security and extend electricity access for residents of Anambra State, the South-East Amalgamated Markets Traders Association (SEAMATA) the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) have signed an agreement to deepen access to electricity for all.

The consensus was reached at a general meeting of SEAMATA in Enugu on Saturday, 25th March,2023, and conveyed in a letter addressed to the Chairman, Board of Directors, EEDC, Sir Dr. Emeka Offor, signed on behalf of the association by its President General, Chief Gozie Akudolu (Iroko), and Secretary General, Alex Okwudili.

The group expressed optimism that residents of Anambra State will be guaranteed up to 18 hours of electricity supply daily once the implementation of the MOU goes full cycle.

SEAMATA further extolled the visionary leadership style of Sir Dr. Emeka Offor, stressing that with this latest development, he has demonstrated that he is a blessing to Anambra State, while EEDC remains the wheel that will propel the state to being the industrial investment destination of the South-East.

“With this feat, industrial and commercial activities shall start to boom, employment will be created and most of our youths shall be taken off the streets, thereby curbing crimes and reducing social vices to the barest minimum in the state.

SEAMATA is the umbrella union of traders in all the markets in the five states of South East Geo-political Zone and traders of South East extraction doing business in all the states across the Federation and in the diaspora.

It will be recalled that in September 2022, SEAMATA commended the management of EEDC, passing a vote of confidence on the company in recognition of the remarkable improvement in power supply within the South-East Geo-political zone.

